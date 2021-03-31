Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Apple (AAPL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) recently:

3/31/2021 – Apple was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $142.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $115.00.

3/30/2021 – Apple was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $128.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Apple is benefiting from continued momentum in the Services segment, driven by a robust performance of App Store, Apple Music, video and cloud services. Moreover, demand remains healthy for other Apple devices including iPad, Mac and Wearables. Although Apple didn’t provide any guidance due to uncertainties triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, it expects the top-line to grow in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Apple’s near-term prospects are bright, driven by new iPhones that support 5G, revamped iPad and Mac line-up of devices, health-focused Apple Watch 6 and robust growth in the Services business. Moreover, a solid balance sheet and strong cash flow generating ability are key catalysts. However, increasing scrutiny and legal woes over App Store are headwinds. Notably, shares have underperformed the S&P 500 year to date.”

3/26/2021 – Apple was given a new $115.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $163.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $163.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Apple had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Apple was given a new $150.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush to $151.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Apple was given a new $132.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/15/2021 – Apple was given a new $160.00 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/15/2021 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $164.00 price target on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $171.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $154.00.

2/5/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Fundamental Research from $113.91 to $148.12. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Apple had its “na” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Fundamental Research. They now have a $148.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $113.91. They wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) Q1 Earnings Beat Expectations / Stronger than Expected Sales in China” and dated January 28, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.”

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $2.81 on Wednesday, reaching $122.71. 2,767,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,119,281. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.22 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.17 and a 200-day moving average of $123.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 302.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

