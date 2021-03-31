Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for L Brands (LB)

L Brands (NYSE: LB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/30/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $73.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $83.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $65.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $64.00 to $67.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $67.00 to $74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $78.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – L Brands had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $78.00.

3/22/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $63.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $57.00 to $64.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $61.00 to $66.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $63.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $64.00 to $81.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $57.00 to $64.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $54.00 to $65.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $61.00 to $66.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $60.00 to $67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $77.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – L Brands was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $47.00 to $57.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – L Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of L Brands have risen and outpaced the industry in the past three months. The stock also gained following the company’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results, wherein both the top and the bottom lines continued to rise year over year. Although sales missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, earnings beat the same. Strength at Bath & Body Works segment and improved performance at Victoria’s Secret drove the results. Notably, the company provided an upbeat earnings view for first-quarter fiscal 2021. Lower promotional activity, better merchandise assortment and growth in the direct channel have been helping the company navigate through the pandemic-hit environment. Markedly, the company remains on track with its profit improvement plan and is also working toward the separation of Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret units.”

2/26/2021 – L Brands was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $45.00.

2/26/2021 – L Brands was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.

2/26/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $47.00 to $57.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – L Brands was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $35.00.

2/26/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $50.00 to $54.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $59.00 to $64.00.

2/25/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $61.00 to $77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $75.00.

2/18/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $46.00 to $54.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $47.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/5/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $57.00 to $59.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $45.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $55.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $59.00 to $61.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:LB traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,297,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,445,638. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of -79.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.74. L Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $64.12.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other L Brands news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $4,138,266.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,490 shares in the company, valued at $5,537,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Patricia S. Bellinger bought 3,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.53 per share, with a total value of $199,906.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,906.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in L Brands by 68.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 13,735 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $576,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in L Brands by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,991,000 after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the third quarter worth $494,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 240,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 48,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

