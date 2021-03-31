Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Oak Street Health (OSH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Oak Street Health (NYSE: OSH):

3/22/2021 – Oak Street Health is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Oak Street Health had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $79.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Oak Street Health is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Oak Street Health had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $79.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Oak Street Health is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Oak Street Health is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2021 – Oak Street Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Oak Street Health Inc. is a primary care centers for adults on Medicare. It operates principally in Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Rhode Island, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. Oak Street Health Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

2/17/2021 – Oak Street Health had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $59.00 to $69.00.

2/12/2021 – Oak Street Health had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $73.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Oak Street Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Oak Street Health Inc. is a primary care centers for adults on Medicare. It operates principally in Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Rhode Island, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. Oak Street Health Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

2/6/2021 – Oak Street Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Oak Street Health Inc. is a primary care centers for adults on Medicare. It operates principally in Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Rhode Island, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. Oak Street Health Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

Shares of NYSE OSH traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.87. 12,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,553. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.57 and its 200 day moving average is $53.35. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.11 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.79 million. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $323,311.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 549,920 shares in the company, valued at $30,124,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,429,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $402,527,763.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,453,061 shares of company stock valued at $403,833,758 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth $1,911,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,155,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $826,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,094,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,654,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

