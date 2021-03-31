WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,142,400 shares, an increase of 54.2% from the February 28th total of 740,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WLYYF opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.97. WELL Health Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $8.00.

WLYYF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on WELL Health Technologies from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded WELL Health Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 20 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,000 medical clinics across Canada.

