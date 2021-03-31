Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Short Interest Up 51.1% in March

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 51.1% from the February 28th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 12.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,567,000.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund alerts:

ERH stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $12.97. 13,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,931. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $13.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is sub advised by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.