Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 5,644 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.34% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $262,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $245,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 258.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,608,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,529,000 after buying an additional 1,880,505 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSTA opened at $41.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.65. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a twelve month low of $31.35 and a twelve month high of $42.16.

