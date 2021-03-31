Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 76,945 Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 137.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,945 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.24% of MacroGenics worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 164.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,595,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,560,000 after buying an additional 2,234,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,309,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,181,000 after acquiring an additional 740,388 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,104,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,697,000 after acquiring an additional 323,240 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 676,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,457,000 after purchasing an additional 94,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the fourth quarter worth $1,793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. MacroGenics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.18.

Shares of MGNX opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $33.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.79 and a 200-day moving average of $23.84.

In other news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 3,917 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $125,344.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,890 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 21,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $576,348.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,693. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

