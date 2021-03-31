Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 9,326 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,376 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,326 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.32% of Zumiez worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zumiez by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,481,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $96,844,000 after acquiring an additional 235,047 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,543 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $19,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 984.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 266,146 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 241,611 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Zumiez by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,411 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its holdings in Zumiez by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 212,633 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after buying an additional 61,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Zumiez news, insider Troy R. Brown sold 39,505 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total value of $1,761,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 25,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $1,122,096.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,872 shares of company stock worth $11,745,847 in the last quarter. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZUMZ stock opened at $43.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.96. Zumiez Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $49.23.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $331.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.27 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Zumiez from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.40.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

