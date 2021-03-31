Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stake in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 178.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,313 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.20% of Sapiens International worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPNS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 39.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Sapiens International by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 486,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,955,000 after purchasing an additional 86,299 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 14,497 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 48.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Sapiens International by 38.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

SPNS stock opened at $31.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 50.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.76. Sapiens International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $101.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.60 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SPNS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sapiens International in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Sapiens International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.