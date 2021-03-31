Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,160 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.22% of Newmark Group worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMRK. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 518.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,098,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 920,622 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,837,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,003,000 after buying an additional 901,530 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Newmark Group by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,515,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,629,000 after buying an additional 722,910 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the third quarter worth about $2,559,000. Finally, Mittleman Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the fourth quarter worth about $3,336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $11.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $601.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.03 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.47%.

NMRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America raised Newmark Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newmark Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.39.

Newmark Group Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

