Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 16,771 Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,771 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.43% of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IQI. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 5.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 17,050 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 6.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 251,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 15,441 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:IQI opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $13.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

