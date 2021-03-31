Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 59,520 Shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,520 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.30% of Athenex worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Athenex by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,120,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,690,000 after buying an additional 915,103 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Athenex during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,915,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Athenex by 345.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 873,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after buying an additional 677,422 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Athenex by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 754,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,348,000 after buying an additional 219,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Athenex by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 406,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after buying an additional 28,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

ATNX opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.25. Athenex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $380.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Athenex had a negative net margin of 75.45% and a negative return on equity of 66.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Athenex in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Athenex in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Athenex from $9.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Athenex in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Athenex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

In other news, insider William Wei Zuo sold 419,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $1,898,088.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,831.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

