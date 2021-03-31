Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 79,621 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) by 48.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,621 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 149,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 68,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 20,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793 shares during the period.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust alerts:

NYSE MAV opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average is $11.46. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $12.14.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.