Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.25% of AZZ worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZZ. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in AZZ by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after acquiring an additional 41,567 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of AZZ by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 549,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,083,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 89.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 442,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 208,803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,374,000 after buying an additional 14,375 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in AZZ by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 237,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after buying an additional 94,093 shares during the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AZZ opened at $50.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.33. AZZ Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $56.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 102.86 and a beta of 1.56.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. AZZ had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. AZZ’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 25th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AZZ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Sidoti cut AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

In related news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $51,350.00. Also, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $126,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,251.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,060 shares of company stock valued at $456,853. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings. The Metal Coatings segment offers hot dip galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, plating, and other metal coating applications to the steel fabrication and other industries.

