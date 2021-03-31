Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stake in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,622 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 11,149 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.25% of Meta Financial Group worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CASH. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the third quarter worth $10,259,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Meta Financial Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,917,646 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $94,518,000 after purchasing an additional 170,545 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $4,845,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 37.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 350,227 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 96,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 258,411 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,448,000 after purchasing an additional 12,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $96,024.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,961.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 2,343 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $108,457.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,868.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,356 shares of company stock worth $3,208,376 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $45.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.72. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $48.89.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.33. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

CASH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Meta Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Meta Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

