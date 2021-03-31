Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stock Position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44,171 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.19% of Fortuna Silver Mines worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSM. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter worth $1,271,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,219,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,849,000 after buying an additional 986,247 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 66,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 11,841 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,932,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.23 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average of $7.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $103.50 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 2.96%. On average, analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

FSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $13.00 to $12.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Pi Financial downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $11.50 to $11.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.11.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

