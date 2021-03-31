Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stake in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.20% of Heska worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HSKA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Heska by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,232,000 after purchasing an additional 35,111 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 28.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 7,145 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heska during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,129,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heska in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Heska by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on HSKA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Heska in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Heska from $157.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $167.50) on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $164.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.19 and a beta of 1.65. Heska Co. has a 52-week low of $50.31 and a 52-week high of $217.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.96.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $64.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.10 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heska Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heska Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

