Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $2.85 Million Position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 235.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,276 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.68% of Dynex Capital worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DX. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 7.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Dynex Capital by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Benedetti acquired 2,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $49,997.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 158,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,825,173.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Byron L. Boston bought 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $99,995.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,060,860.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 12,247 shares of company stock worth $219,971. 3.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on DX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Dynex Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Jonestrading lifted their target price on Dynex Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of Dynex Capital stock opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.50. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $19.53. The firm has a market cap of $509.44 million, a P/E ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 155.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.64%.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

