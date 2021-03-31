Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,010 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.13% of Seres Therapeutics worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCRB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 32.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,021,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,997 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 313.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,327,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,533,000 after buying an additional 1,006,953 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $8,823,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,823,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,678,000 after acquiring an additional 291,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $4,710,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCRB stock opened at $19.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 6.73. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 4.07.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,867.98% and a negative net margin of 385.22%. Equities analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCRB. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Chardan Capital raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.43.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

