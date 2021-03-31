Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $2.92 Million Stake in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,294 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.64% of Luxfer worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Luxfer by 3.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,524,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Luxfer by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Luxfer during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Luxfer by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

LXFR stock opened at $20.62 on Wednesday. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $22.16. The company has a market capitalization of $569.85 million, a PE ratio of 55.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Luxfer had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $82.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.35 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In other Luxfer news, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $440,108.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LXFR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Luxfer from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Luxfer from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Luxfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

