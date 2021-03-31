Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $2.99 Million Holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17,989 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in JOYY were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in JOYY during the fourth quarter worth about $132,415,000. AIA Investment Management HK Limited bought a new position in shares of JOYY during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,543,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in JOYY by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,890,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $231,162,000 after buying an additional 364,362 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in JOYY in the fourth quarter valued at $9,185,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JOYY by 56.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,332,000 after acquiring an additional 70,293 shares during the period. 53.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ YY opened at $95.75 on Wednesday. JOYY Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.71 and a 52-week high of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($2.95). The firm had revenue of $579.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. JOYY had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 27.75%. Analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.19%.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

