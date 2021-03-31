Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,857 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,321,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,401,000 after purchasing an additional 157,220 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Under Armour by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,635,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,742,000 after purchasing an additional 373,352 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Under Armour by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,274,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,959,000 after purchasing an additional 36,212 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,237,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,424,000 after purchasing an additional 46,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,037,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,000 after purchasing an additional 357,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UA stock opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.88. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $20.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.32.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

