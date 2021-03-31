Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,407 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.27% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 69.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,278,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976,930 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the third quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $515,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF stock opened at $44.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.67 and its 200 day moving average is $40.11. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $45.47.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

