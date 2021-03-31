Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $3.05 Million Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 17,028 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.05% of Gildan Activewear worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the third quarter worth about $328,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Desjardins increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

NYSE:GIL opened at $30.54 on Wednesday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $32.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.14, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Gildan Activewear had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $690.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

