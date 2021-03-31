Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 311,845 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,844 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.14% of First BanCorp. worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FBP. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in First BanCorp. by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter worth $4,510,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 21,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBP opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $12.59.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $207.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 37.33%.

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Lawrence Odell sold 20,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $226,000.00. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

