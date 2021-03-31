Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Position in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,160 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.08% of Scientific Games worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SGMS. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Scientific Games during the third quarter valued at about $327,503,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Scientific Games by 1,318.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 423,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,800,000 after purchasing an additional 394,056 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,375,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,521,000 after purchasing an additional 183,983 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 715,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,681,000 after purchasing an additional 153,190 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scientific Games during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,289,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $38.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.90. Scientific Games Co. has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $52.88.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.44 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Scientific Games Co. will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SGMS. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist boosted their target price on Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Scientific Games in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Scientific Games from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.