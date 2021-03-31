Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stake in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,315 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.23% of Compass Diversified worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CODI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 3,297.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 540,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,940,000 after acquiring an additional 524,772 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Compass Diversified by 618.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 75,106 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Compass Diversified by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 56,395 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 43,945 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 730,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,215,000 after buying an additional 23,577 shares in the last quarter. 28.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 26,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $634,343.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.61 per share, with a total value of $94,440.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 19,400 shares in the company, valued at $458,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,041 shares of company stock worth $2,075,501 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CODI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Compass Diversified currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

CODI stock opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.59 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.42.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. Compass Diversified had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $474.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.45 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 83.24%.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

