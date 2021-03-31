Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stock Position in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 282.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 427,295 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.68% of Orchid Island Capital worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,107,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,103,000 after buying an additional 1,125,396 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,262,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,403,000 after acquiring an additional 9,986 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 545,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 136,253 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 13,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Orchid Island Capital stock opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $561.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.33 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.41. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $6.14.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). Equities analysts expect that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.70%.

Separately, Jonestrading increased their price objective on shares of Orchid Island Capital from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

