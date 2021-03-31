Wells Fargo & Company MN Invests $3.06 Million in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 112,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.22% of Travere Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,510,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $8,839,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $5,334,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $3,327,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,993,000.

TVTX stock opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.78. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $33.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 0.77.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($1.94). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a negative return on equity of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $50.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.27 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 17,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $486,428.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 206,667 shares in the company, valued at $5,670,942.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $70,025.00. Insiders sold 31,246 shares of company stock worth $875,013 over the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TVTX shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travere Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

