Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Holdings in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,887 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.20% of Glu Mobile worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,266,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,276 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 8.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,858,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,286,000 after purchasing an additional 360,817 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 1,132.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,540,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,685 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 24.0% in the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,785,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,704,000 after purchasing an additional 345,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 148.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,596,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,256,000 after purchasing an additional 955,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Glu Mobile alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GLUU opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.67, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.59. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $12.95.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.14 million. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 1.44%. Glu Mobile’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

GLUU has been the topic of several research reports. Truist cut Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush cut Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.25 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Glu Mobile from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen cut Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.85.

Glu Mobile Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.