Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Holdings in Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) by 88.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 953,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,395,749 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 4.52% of Jianpu Technology worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jianpu Technology in the first quarter valued at about $40,000.

NYSE JT opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.80. Jianpu Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $11.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.36.

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products.

