Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stock Position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,550 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.27% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.37. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $31.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average of $23.56.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $146.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.63 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. Research analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.61%.

OPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.80.

Office Properties Income Trust Profile

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

