Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 23,482 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 72.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,081 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,482 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,090 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,683,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,725 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 987,350 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,359,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BHP Group by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,837 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,878,000 after purchasing an additional 11,786 shares during the period.

Shares of BBL stock opened at $58.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.68. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $67.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $2.02 per share. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.30. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 112.85%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BBL shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

