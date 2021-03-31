Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 23,956 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,956 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.38% of A10 Networks worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,140,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,247,000 after purchasing an additional 415,314 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in A10 Networks by 50.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 589,005 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 197,810 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in A10 Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $977,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 229,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 143,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian Becker sold 8,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $74,462.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,448 shares in the company, valued at $372,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,241 shares of company stock valued at $131,486. 23.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ATEN opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $711.45 million, a P/E ratio of 71.16 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average is $8.62. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.29 and a 1-year high of $11.86.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $62.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.85 million. On average, research analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of A10 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and Latin America. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

