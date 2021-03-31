Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 3,258 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.32% of First Bancorp worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in First Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in First Bancorp by 6.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp stock opened at $44.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. First Bancorp has a one year low of $19.26 and a one year high of $48.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $76.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.14 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.23%.

In related news, CEO Richard H. Moore sold 8,000 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $300,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,380.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,001 shares of company stock worth $370,276. 2.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.