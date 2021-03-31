Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 5,040 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.20% of Surgery Partners worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SGRY. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SGRY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Surgery Partners from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Surgery Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.94.

SGRY opened at $43.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.63. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $44.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 3.18.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

