Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.34% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWL. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWL opened at $94.19 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.50 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

