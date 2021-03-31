Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,184 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.10% of H&R Block worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 36,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 6.8% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.86 and a 12 month high of $21.90.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.18 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 379.12%. H&R Block’s revenue was down 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HRB shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. H&R Block currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

