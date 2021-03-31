Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,079 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.08% of United States Oil Fund worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in United States Oil Fund by 346.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 149,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 115,803 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in United States Oil Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,327,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund in the third quarter worth about $587,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $462,000.

USO opened at $41.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.63 and its 200 day moving average is $33.63. United States Oil Fund LP has a 12-month low of $16.88 and a 12-month high of $48.16.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

