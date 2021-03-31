Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 6,704 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 139,477 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,704 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.26% of First Busey worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Busey by 86.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 59,368 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in First Busey by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 44,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in First Busey by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 240,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 61,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BUSE opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. First Busey Co. has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $26.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.02.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $103.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.73 million. First Busey had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 8.62%. Analysts expect that First Busey Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. First Busey’s payout ratio is 42.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BUSE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

