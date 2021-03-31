Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,895,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,612 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.12% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $147,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 48.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 953,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,419,000 after acquiring an additional 311,442 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 434,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,211,000 after purchasing an additional 41,737 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 123,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 5,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,032,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,990,000 after buying an additional 1,471,505 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.30.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $39.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,824,277. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $41.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.81. The company has a market capitalization of $162.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

