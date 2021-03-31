West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Acquired by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. West Pharmaceutical Services comprises 1.4% of Apella Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 10,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WST traded up $4.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $282.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,899. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.65 and a twelve month high of $312.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.95. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 73.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $580.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.07 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

