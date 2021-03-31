Western Areas Limited (ASX:WSA) Insider Buys A$20,681.10 in Stock

Western Areas Limited (ASX:WSA) insider Daniel Lougher purchased 9,900 shares of Western Areas stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.09 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of A$20,681.10 ($14,772.21).

Daniel Lougher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 11th, Daniel Lougher acquired 10,000 shares of Western Areas stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.04 ($1.46) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,400.00 ($14,571.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Western Areas Limited mines for, processes, and sells nickel sulphide concentrates and other base metals in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Forrestania project located in Western Australia. Western Areas Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

