Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 1.48% of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MNP. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $783,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 221.8% in the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 36,408 shares during the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE MNP opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $15.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.0475 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.