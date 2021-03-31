Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Shares Purchased by Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) by 443.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354,123 shares during the period. Western Asset Total Return ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 8.51% of Western Asset Total Return ETF worth $11,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 120.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $427,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $761,000.

Get Western Asset Total Return ETF alerts:

Western Asset Total Return ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.84. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,299. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $24.91 and a 52-week high of $28.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%.

Featured Article: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.