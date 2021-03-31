Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Position Raised by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 103.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,060 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 305.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 446.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 77,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 182,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 80,597 shares in the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

WES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 11,500,000 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $198,375,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WES opened at $18.11 on Wednesday. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 3.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.52.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The firm had revenue of $647.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.311 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.99%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.