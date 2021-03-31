Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Shares Gap Up to $6.89

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.89, but opened at $7.13. Westport Fuel Systems shares last traded at $7.14, with a volume of 19,021 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WPRT shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Westport Fuel Systems from $4.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.17 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.41 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 344,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

About Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.