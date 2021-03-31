Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.48

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.48 and traded as high as $5.50. Westwater Resources shares last traded at $5.37, with a volume of 1,651,912 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Westwater Resources by 525.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Westwater Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Westwater Resources by 199.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 16,895 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westwater Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westwater Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy materials developer. The company holds interests in Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in Coosa County, Alabama. The company was formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc and changed its name to Westwater Resources, Inc in August 2017.

