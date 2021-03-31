WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) CTO Sells $805,736.55 in Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total transaction of $805,736.55. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,202.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of WEX traded down $3.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.22. 403,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,978. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.44 and a fifty-two week high of $234.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.48 and its 200-day moving average is $184.61.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $398.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.53 million. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WEX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of WEX from $172.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $165.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in WEX by 25.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WEX by 8.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the third quarter worth approximately $427,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of WEX by 2,234.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 506,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 484,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of WEX by 25.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

