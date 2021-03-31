WHALE 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.02 Million (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One WHALE token can now be bought for about $33.48 or 0.00056562 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WHALE has a total market cap of $175.41 million and $2.02 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WHALE has traded up 54.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WHALE alerts:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded up 491,379% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00062316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.94 or 0.00317500 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006900 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $481.93 or 0.00814166 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00047737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00082394 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00031123 BTC.

WHALE Profile

WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,239,164 tokens. The official website for WHALE is whale.me

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WHALE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WHALE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.